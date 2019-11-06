Bhubaneswar: In an effort to develop SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack as an AIIMS Plus institution, the state government has decided to spend `1,000 crore for overall development of the medical facility.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik interacting with heads of departments and students of SCB Medical College here Wednesday said, “It is my dream to ensure that every person in Odisha has access to high quality, affordable healthcare. It is in this context that the state has been investing heavily on the health sector.”

From three medical colleges we are in the process of having more than 10 medical colleges. SCB occupies a central place in our vision of providing high quality affordable healthcare, he said. “We will create a state-of-Art 3,000-bed integrated hospital equipped with latest medical facilities. We should be able to compare ourselves with the best in the country. In fact, our transformational goal should be AIIMS Plus,” Patnaik said.

In order to support this hospital, he said, government will create an ecosystem with the best accommodation and recreational facilities for doctors as well as students so that medical professionals settled outside will aspire to come home and serve at the hospital.

He said more than `1,000 crore will be spent for its transformation so that no person will desire to go out of state for treatment.

“The best brains of the state have invested their youth in SCB. I understand that SCB ranks 14th in the country. With your commitment, dedication, hard work and support, I am sure you will make it rank among the top three,” he told the students and doctors.

Odisha has set global benchmarks in many fields, the Chief Minister said and added, “Now, it’s time the world recognises Odisha for its affordable, quality healthcare.” SCB Medical College and Hospital set up some 200 years ago, has served the people for many years. It has produced brilliant doctors who have served and continue to serve patients from Odisha and all over the country.