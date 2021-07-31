Bhanjanagar: Even as the state government has set a target to ensure safe and adequate drinking water to all rural households in the state by 2024, a whopping Rs 1407 crore has been earmarked for mega drinking water projects under two schemes to be executed in 11 blocks of Ganjam district, a report said.

A host of measures have been taken for these projects. However, the ground work of the projects has been delayed due to pandemic.

Chief engineer of the panchayati raj and rural drinking water supply department, Sarbeswar Barik visited Bhanjanagar Friday and took stock of the infrastructure of the drinking water projects in 11 blocks.

Later, he held a review meeting at the office of the superintending engineer here. He also took stock of the projects in Purusottampur and Kabisuryanagar.

“After detailed project reports of these works are available, funds will be sanctioned and tenders floated,” he added.

It was learnt that Rs 1407 crore will be spent on four drinking water projects under the Bhanjanagar superintending engineer.

Chief engineer Barik also said that as ground water level is plummeting, the state government is planning to exploit the water of rivers and reservoirs for drinking purpose. A mega drinking water project entails supply of water through pipes from the Mahanadi river in Gania block. The water will be supplied to Bhanjanagar, Belaguntha, Jagannathprasad, Aska, Dharakote and Polsara. This project will cost Rs 530.16 crore.

Another project is being executed for Buguda and Polsare blocks, for which Rs 244 crore will be spent while Rs 381 crore will be allocated for drinking water projects in Kabisuryanagar and Purusottampur.

Under the projects, water will be drawn up through pipes from Rusikulya river and Salia reservoir and will be supplied to Kabisuryanagar and Purusuttompur. Rs 252.38 crore will be allocated for Dharakote and Sorada blocks.

After DPRs are completed, the final shape of these projects will be clear, he added.

Notably, the government aspires to cover all rural households under piped drinking water system by 2024 as per the target set under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Providing safe and adequate drinking water to all rural household is one of the top priorities of the state government.

Around Rs 8,000 crore has been earmarked in the annual state budget for 2020-21 fiscal to strengthen the drinking water supply system.

The state government also executes its own scheme Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Water Supply to Habitations (BASUDHA) since 2017-18.

PNN