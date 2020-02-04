Ranchi: District court in Ranchi has started proceedings in a case where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have been accused of cheating and dishonesty. The third accused in this case is Union Minister Ramdas Atawle.

The complainant HK Singh, an advocate at the state high court, has filed a case against PM Modi and Amit Shah, accusing them of cheating people by promising to credit Rs 15 lakh in every person’s bank account if they come to power.

The complaint was lodged under sections 415 (cheating) and 420 (dishonesty) of the Indian penal Code, alongwith section 123(b) of the Representation of the People Act.

The court proceedings in the case started today. HK Singh said in 2019 Home Minister Amit Shah said the government introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) because it was one of the main promises made by the BJP in its election manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

“Why was the promise on CAA delivered but the promise on crediting Rs 15 lakh in each person’s account, a promise made in BJP manifesto, not honoured?” HK Singh asked.

He argued that the Representation of the People Act says false promise cannot be made to seek votes. “It amounts to fraud with the people,” HK Singh said. The case will come up for hearing next March 2.

However, HK Singh’s claim that the Rs 15 lakh promise was part of BJP’s manifesto for the 2014 Lok Sabha election is contrary to facts. The manifesto does not promise this.

Meanwhile, last Saturday, the court had asked HK Singh how this matter falls under Ranchi jurisdiction and why did he not file a case earlier considering that the alleged promise was made in 2013-14.