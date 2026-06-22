Bhubaneswar: In a significant step towards promoting social inclusion and empowering persons with disabilities, the state government has issued comprehensive guidelines for awarding marriage incentives to couples where one spouse is a Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD).

The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has fixed the incentive amount at Rs 2.5 lakh for eligible couples.

The initiative aims to mainstream persons with disabilities, encourage dignified and independent living, and support marriages involving PwBDs irrespective of the category of disability.

According to the guidelines, the scheme will be applicable only when one of the spouses has a benchmark disability and is a resident of Odisha.

The marriage must be dowry-free, legally registered within 12 months of the wedding, and neither spouse should have availed a similar incentive earlier.

The bride and groom must have attained the minimum legal marriage age of 18 and 21 years respectively.

Eligible couples can apply online through the SSEPD department’s website within one year of marriage registration.

Applicants will be required to submit documents including a UDID card, Aadhaar details, marriage registration certificate, residential proof, age proof, and declarations regarding a dowry-free marriage and non-availment of similar benefits.

To ensure transparency, the government has designated Block Social Security Officers (BSSOs) and authorised urban local body (ULB) officials as verification officers.

The incentive amount will be locked for three years and released in phases—10 per cent after the first year, 10 per cent after the second year, and the remaining 80 per cent after completion of three years of marriage.

Those found misusing the scheme may face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, or both, besides recovery of the incentive amount with interest.