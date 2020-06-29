Bhubaneswar: The state government has achieved another milestone in ensuring healthy maternity as it has distributed over Rs 2,000 crore to around 43 lakh pregnant and lactating women under Mamata scheme.

The government has e-transferred the financial assistance of Rs 2006 crore directly to the bank accounts of the expectant mothers till June 29, said official sources in the Women and Child Development (W&CD) department.

Mamata was launched by the Odisha government in September 2011 with an aim to reduce maternal and infant mortality by improving the health and nutrition of pregnant and lactating women.

As per the scheme, pregnant women registered with Anganwadi centres are receiving Rs 5,000 in two instalments (Rs 3,000 after 6 months of pregnancy and Rs 2,000 after the infant completes the age of 10 months) through bank accounts upon fulfilling certain conditions, the source said.

While 25 lakh beneficiaries were covered under the scheme till 2016, 18 lakh more have been included in the last three and half years. The scheme has been included under ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme in December 2019 and received positive feedback from the beneficiaries, they added.