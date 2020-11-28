Bhubaneswar: The state government has provided financial incentives to the tune of Rs 25.47 crore to 278 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) units during the current financial year (2020-21) in an attempt to give a fillip to the sector.

In financial year (FY) 2019-20, a total of Rs 34.52 crore was provided as various incentives to 361 units. It was learnt that Rs 25.47 crore was provided as incentives to 278 units by November end of the current financial year. With this, 639 units were incentivised with a total amount of Rs 69.99 crore from April 2019 to November 2020.

This was revealed at the State-Level Empowered Committee meeting held the under chairmanship of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy on virtual mode from Lok Seva Bhawan Friday evening.

During the meeting, Tripathy has approved Rs 2.94-crore capital investment (CI) subsidy in favour of two small scale enterprises.

He asked the officials concerned to follow a complete, transparent and proactive practice in assessment and disbursal of different financial incentives to MSME units for attracting more and more young entrepreneurs to the sector.

Tripathy further directed the department officials to facilitate the process by providing proactive planning, technical and handholding support to the sector. The filed level officers were asked to be in constant touch with local entrepreneurs and instill confidence in them.

The state government departments and PSUs have been directed to procure at least 20 per cent of their requirement from local MSMEs.