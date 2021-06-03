Bhubaneswar: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has sanctioned Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of Rs 254 crore for setting up mega piped drinking water supply projects in Odisha.

Nabard will set up two mega piped drinking water supply projects, one of which will be in Jajpur district and the other in Puri district.

The project in Jajpur will cover the Badachana and Dharmasala blocks, while the one in Puri will facilitate water supply to the Brahmagiri and Krushnaprasad blocks.

The two projects are expected to provide clean and safe drinking water to 8.78 lakh rural population across 1.37 lakh household in 565 villages on completion, Nabard said in its official notification Wednesday.

The mega piped drinking water supply projects are intended for providing 70 LPCD of clean, safe hygienic portable drinking water through Functional Household Tape Connection (FHTC).

The supply to the households in the four blocks will last for eight hours every day. The projects will contribute in achieving the goal of provision of drinking water to the rural population by 2022, added Nabard.

The Odisha government accords top priority to mega piped water supply projects in the state. Nabard said in the statement that it aims to boost development in rural belts of Odisha through RIDF.

PNN