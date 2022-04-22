Balasore: The mystical Chandipur beach in Balasore district will soon be upgraded into a model beach with the state government sanctioning Rs 30 crore for its development, a report said Thursday.

The development works comprising protection of the sea coast and its beautification have been undertaken from the Pantha Niwas in Chandipur till the Balaramgadi river mouth.

Reports said the beach has gained global popularity for its vanishing sea phenomenon as the beach recedes upto 5-6 km during low tides and comes back during high tides.

This offers visitors the unique opportunity to walk on the sea bed while its biodiversity is equally unique as it is home to the endangered horse shoe crabs, star fish, sea urchins to name a few.

Balasore MLA Swaroop Kumar Das, district tourist officer and senior irrigation department officials visited the beach and reviewed the ongoing developmental works, Thursday.

Das reviewed the project and asked the officials for early completion of the project. Meanwhile, stone packing on a stretch of 1.7km from Chandipur Pantha Niwas to Balaramgadi river mouth has been completed where the visiting tourists can enjoy the breathtaking view of the sea on the marine drive.

Moreover, a service road will also be constructed on the stone packing with trees planted on both sides for its beautification. The tourists can drive their vehicles on this road and enjoy the vastness of the sea.

This apart, a café, parking slot and other developmental works will be undertaken with Rs 2.94 crore, district tourist officer said.

The work that began in 2020 came to a grinding halt due to Covid pandemic but has resumed now.