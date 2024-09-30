Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate police Saturday night seized Rs 4.77 lakh cash, stashed in the boot of a car), near Omfed square during a checking and blocking drive. Twin city police commissioner Sanjeeb Panda identified the driver of the vehicle as Dibyajyoti Nayak. He has been detained by the Chandrasekharpur police for driving under the influence of alcohol following his interception.

Speaking to media Sunday, Panda said, “The car was being driven rashly when the cops signalled the driver to slow down during checking. As he did not relent, we put up barricades in front of his vehicle. The driver then drove the vehicle backwards.” He said two cops received minor scratches while trying to stop the vehicle and catch hold of the driver. After the vehicle was brought to a halt, the cops searched it thoroughly and found the cash stuffed in a cavity in the boot, Panda added.

Meanwhile, the Chandrasekharpur police is questioning Dibyajyoti to ascertain the source of the seized cash. “He will be given a maximum of two days to come out with reliable evidence pertaining to the source of the cash. Failing which, necessary actions will be initiated against him,” said IIC Chandrasekharpur police, Prakash Chandra Majhi.