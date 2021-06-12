Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday dedicated Covid care equipment worth Rs 25 crore and announced another Rs 25 crore package for 11 western Odisha districts.

He dedicated the Covid-19 intervention by Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) and announced another assistance of Rs 25 crore to the WODC for Covid-19 management.

The districts to be benefited under this assistance are—Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Bolangir, Bargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda, Angul, Boudh, Deogarh, Sonepur and Sundargarh.

Under the Rs 25 crore aid that was allocated earlier, various critical care equipment like ventilators, oxygen pipelines, CBC machines, and oximeters have been supplied to the western Odisha districts.

The Chief Minister said this additional financial assistance of Rs 25 crore will further strengthen the medical infrastructure in these districts. He thanked the WODC for taking the lead in strengthening health infrastructure in 11 districts.

More funds will be given to the Council so that it can implement more developmental projects in the area, Patnaik said. He hoped the WODC would carry out its responsibilities successfully.

He further said the state government has been providing free medical care to all Covid-infected persons. Odisha has created a new identity in the supply of oxygen to various states during the pandemic and saved a lot of precious lives.

The state government will continue its work on the mission ‘every life is precious’ during this pandemic, Patnaik added.

PNN