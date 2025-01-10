Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday announced that railway projects worth a total of Rs 73,000 crore are currently under implementation across Odisha. Vaishnaw announced during a discussion with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the sidelines of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event.

The Minister further revealed that additional major initiatives related to these projects would be unveiled at the upcoming Utkarsh Odisha Meet. Vaishnaw emphasised the ongoing efforts to make Odisha a major hub for the IT industry. Highlighting sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, information technology (IT), Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning, he noted that Odisha offers significant opportunities for the youth in these fields. He also spoke about the establishment of a NILET University campus in the state, a move he described as crucial for creating world-class educational facilities. “Once the necessary land is made available, we aim to create a world-class university to empower the youth of Odisha,” said Vaishnaw. The Union Minister urged the Odisha government to allocate suitable land near Bhubaneswar for the development of key infrastructure projects aimed at boosting Odisha’s IT industry.

Vaishnaw also stressed the importance of improving connectivity in the state, particularly to support the tourism sector. He announced plans to introduce enhanced train services, including a special train for the Mahakumbh, which will cater to increased tourism demand. In line with the Prime Minister’s vision for a sustainable and self-sufficient energy future, Vaishnaw highlighted Indian Railways’ commitment to transitioning to renewable energy sources. He also shared the railways’ plans to innovate in the renewable energy sector, aiming to promote energy efficiency and contribute to India’s energy self-sufficiency.