Jharsuguda: On one hand, Jharsuguda district administration is taking necessary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. On the other hand, COVID norm violators here are flouting the regulations with impunity.

From the fact that the district police collected fines amounting to more than Rs 8 lakh from these violators in just 11 days ending July 24, it can well be imagined how denizens in the district are careless about the risk the deadly disease possesses.

In a tweet, Jharsuguda SP Rahul PR informed that an amount of Rs 7,09,550 was collected from only mask violators. Similarly, Rs 95,900 and Rs 21,200 were collected from those who violated traffic restrictions and mask violators respectively.

During the same period, 559.20 litres of country liquor and 14.30 litres of foreign liquor were also seized. Further, a total of 42 cases were registered.

Notably, Jharsuguda Saturday registered its first COVID-19 death. The patient was a 61-year-old male. The district also reported two fresh positive cases of COVID-19. With this, the district’s tally has gone up to 273. Of them, while 206 patients have so far recovered from the disease, 66 are undergoing treatment.

PNN