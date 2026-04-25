Dhenkanal: A 23-year-old youth who had eloped with a minor girl to Mumbai died by suicide Friday, allegedly fearing police action, after returning to his village in Dhenkanal district. The deceased, identified as Benu Pani Sahu, a resident of Nimidha village under Motanga police limits, was found hanging inside his home.

Police recovered the body and registered an unnatural death case. Sahu had fled to Mumbai with a 13-year-old girl April 1. Her family lodged a complaint at Angul Sadar PS, leading to a case (272/26), April 8. Earlier this week, police questioned Sahu’s parents, prompting him to return with the girl.

However, after sending her to a relative’s house, he took his own life. Villagers alleged police pressure contributed to the tragedy and demanded suspension of officers involved. The body was eventually taken for a post-mortem around 2:30 pm.

Authorities said the minor has been handed back to her family. Angul Sadar police denied detaining Sahu’s parents, stating they were only called for questioning.