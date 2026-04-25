Jharsuguda: The Sub-Collector of Jharsuguda has ordered an inquiry into alleged illegal water extraction from the Bheden River by SMC Power Generation Limited. An emergency meeting, chaired by Sub-Collector Sabyasachi Panda, was held Friday following complaints that the company was drawing water illegally in Jharsuguda Sadar block.

The superintending engineer of the Burla Dam division said under the River Regulation Act, 2025, no entity may obstruct a river’s natural flow.

Digging wells in the riverbed or extracting water through artificial means is illegal, he said, adding that water may be drawn only if the natural flow remains unaffected and levels are normal. Local representatives, including sarpanches of Jamera, Hirma and Malda panchayats, and Zilla Parishad member Digambar Bhoi, raised concerns and sought strict action.

Tehsildar Sadakar Kumbhar said the Sub-Collector has directed dam authorities and local representatives to conduct a joint inspection and submit a report. Action will follow if violations are confirmed. The meeting was attended by SMC AGM Jagadish Sahu, police officials and local residents.