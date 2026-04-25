Bargarh: The procurement of Rabi paddy in Bargarh district will begin from May 11 at 183 mandis (procurement centres) across the western Odisha district. Collection will take place from 6:00 am to 11:00 am.

Like last year, paddy will be purchased from registered farmers through a token system. This decision was taken during the district-level paddy procurement committee meeting held Friday at the conference hall of the District Collector’s office.

The meeting was chaired by District Collector Aditya Goyal. Among those present were MP representative Sureshwar Satpathy, Bargarh MLA Ashwini Kumar Sarangi, Attabira MLA Nihara Ranjan Mahanand, Bhatli MLA Irasis Acharya, Bijepur MLA Sanat Kumar Gartia, Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha, and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Manini Bhoi, who shared their suggestions for smooth execution of the procurement process.

Also present were SP PS Meena, Chief Development Officer Lalat Kumar Luha, Additional District Magistrate Madhuchhanda Sahu, Bargarh Sub-Collector Prasanna Kumar Pandey, Padampur Sub-Collector Hemsagar Bhoi, along with officials from the Supply, Cooperative, and Regulated Market Committee (RMC) departments.

They provided updates on the preparatory arrangements for procurement. It was informed that 1,05,494 farmers have registered so far for Rabi paddy procurement in the district. Registered farmers can sell their paddy at mandis under Attabira, Bargarh, and Padampur RMCs. The meeting decided that millers will supply jute bags to registered farmers.

To ensure farmer convenience, all mandis will be equipped with digital moisture meters, tarpaulins, weighbridges, and quality testing kits. Additionally, facilities such as waiting areas, shade, drinking water, lighting, toilets, CCTV, and display boards showing paddy prices will be arranged.

The District Collector directed officials to ensure these facilities. To prevent distress sales, instructions were given to record complaints received via toll-free numbers at district, sub-division, and mandi-level control rooms and resolve those promptly.

Continuous 24-hour monitoring of live CCTV footage at mandis was also discussed. Furthermore, each RMC will use public announcement systems to inform farmers about FAQ standards and input subsidies. Officials were instructed to maintain good communication with farmers by visiting villages, ensure proper token distribution, and prevent illegal transportation of paddy.

Strict police deployment and checking at border areas of the district were also ordered. Millers and farmer representatives were also present at the meeting.