Baripada: Fraudsters have siphoned off government funds worth Rs 3.34 crore from multiple accounts of UCO Bank branches at Baripada and Betnoti in Mayurbhanj district, with cases registered at two police stations.

According to sources, the fraud was carried out by changing registered mobile numbers and email IDs linked to the bank accounts. A case (178/26) has been filed at Betnoti police station, while another (262/26) has been registered at Baripada Town police station.

In Baripada, Rs 1.08 crore was withdrawn from a municipal account. Following the incident, the branch manager lodged a complaint, prompting police to launch an investigation. The bank has since restored the withdrawn amount to the municipal account.

In a separate incident at the Betnoti branch, an unidentified non-Odia individual allegedly impersonated a representative of the Block Development Officer (BDO). The person submitted forged documents bearing the BDO’s signature and seal to update mobile numbers and email IDs linked to two government accounts of the Panchayat Samiti.

The next day, the suspect reportedly returned and requested changes to the e-banking user ID and password. However, officials discovered April 21 that Rs 2.26 crore had been withdrawn from the accounts.

Betnoti branch manager Arpita Pal has filed a complaint. Police are investigating both cases.