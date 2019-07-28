Balasore: Financial fraud to the tune of over Rs 8 lakh has allegedly been committed in Satin Credit Care Network Ltd, a non-banking financial institution at Kuruda Swatinagar in Balasore. A complaint was lodged with police in this regard Friday.

Acting on the complaint, police have started an investigation.

Police have often received such complaints. It was alleged that many NBFIs have been operating across the district without permission from the administration. Most of them have been fleecing their customers.

It is learnt that Satin Credit Care Network has opened an office and been operating in the district and carrying out financial transactions, including lending and receiving deposits, with 348 SHGs for the last 18 months.

The branch manager and the credit manager usually receive deposits from customers and then the money is kept in a locker. Both the officials have its keys.

By July 22, the company had collected Rs 9.56 lakh. But when treasury manager Tanmay Kumar Behera checked the locker he found only Rs 62,017 in it. Rs 8.88 lakh was missing.

Behera filed a complaint against the branch manager and the credit manager at the police station.

ASI Prafulla Kumar Rath said that police had no information about NBFI operation. A complaint has been received about financial fraud committed by two company staff and an investigation in on, he added.

