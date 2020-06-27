Berhampur: With rising cases of COVID-19 in Berhampur, cops have tightened enforcement of COVID-19 guidelines in the town.

As much as Rs 80, 800 was collected from 404 COVID norm violators in 24 hours starting Friday 6am in this city. Berhampur superintendent of police Pinak Mishra informed this in a tweet Saturday.

The district administration has been creating awareness among people on how can the virus can be kept at bay and asking people to wear masks and maintaining social distancing at shops.

In its attempt to discourage people from flouting norms, fines are being collected from violators.

The police caught 404 violators between Friday 6am and Saturday 6am and collected Rs 80,800 from them. Similarly, Rs 89,500 was imposed on 179 traffic rules offenders.

Police SP Mishra also informed that seven persons were arrested for smuggling liquor illegally and 401 litres of liquor were seized from them.