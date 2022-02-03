Bhubaneswar: In the Railway Budget for the 2022-23 fiscal, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has got Rs 10,316 crore.

It is an increase of 62 per cent over last fiscal’s allocation of Rs 6,375 crore. Odisha on the other hand, have got an allocation of Rs 9,734 for development of railway projects.

For new tracks Rs 1,805 crore has been allocated for 2022-23. It is 16% more than last year’s budget allotment of Rs 1553.35 crore.

Among the new tracks are AngulSukinda Road (98.7km, Rs 475 crore), Rs 85 crore for Haridaspur-Paradip (82km), Rs 891 crore for Khurda-Bolangir, Rs 250 crore for Talcher-Bimlagarh (154km), Rs 13.8 crore for Jeypore-Malkangiri (130km), Rs 81 crore for Jeypore-Nabarangpur (38km) and Rs 10 crore for Nuapada-Gunupur new broad gauge line up to Theruvali (79.15km).

For doubling of tracks a total of Rs 4236.95 crore has been allocated, an increase of 110 per cent than the amount (Rs 2020.57 crore) given in the last fiscal.

Some of the important ongoing doubling track projects are Khurda-Barang – 3rd line (35 km, Rs 164 crore, Sambalpur-Talcher (174.11km, Rs 172.5 crore and Sambalpur-Titilagarh (182.1km Rs 99.53 crore).

For improving and modernising the signal system Rs 49.76 crore has been provided which is 103 per cent more than last fiscal’s allotment of Rs 24.50 crore.

For road over bridge/underbridge constructions a total of Rs 567.12 crore has been provided in the 2022-23 fiscal. For other electrical work including TRD, the budgetary grant for the same period is Rs 937 crore.

