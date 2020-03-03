New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day Tuesday with hardly any legislative business being transacted for the second day even as the government agreed to the opposition parties’ demand for a discussion on violence in Delhi.

As the upper house re-assembled at 3.00pm after two adjournments earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said it would appear strange if the Parliament did not discuss the incidents of violence in Delhi when the whole world was talking about it.

“Everyone has criticised the incident that has happened. This incident is being discussed all over the world and it will look strange if we don’t discuss it here when the session is on,” Azad said.

Referring to the incidents of violence which has claimed at least 46 lives so far, Azad said irrespective of religion, 90 per cent of those who lost their lives belonged to the age group of 24 to 35 years, which is a huge loss to the nation. He said the discussion should aim towards ensuring that such an incident does not recur in the country.

Appealing to the government for a discussion on the issue at the earliest, Azad said it will appear like a ‘non-event’ if Parliament discusses the matter after a week.

Azad said members from Opposition parties would act responsibly and not fuel tensions further. Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot said the government is ready for a discussion on the issue at a timing ascertained by the Chairman (M Venkaiah Naidu).

Congress leader Anand Sharma said as the leader of the house and the leader of opposition are of the same view, the discussion should be scheduled for 11.00am Wednesday.

Bhupendra Choubey of the BJP said the Chair should not be forced to hold the discussion at a particular time and the decision of when to hold the discussion should be left to the Chair’s discretion. Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the timing of the discussion could only be decided after consulting Chairman Naidu.

