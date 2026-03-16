Bhubaneswar: The voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha Monday ended at 6 pm, as at least five MLAs of the opposition BJD and Congress reportedly voted in favour of BJP-supported Independent nominee Dilip Ray.

The polling for the RS polls was held in the state after a gap of 12 years, as this time, five candidates are in the fray for four seats, which will fall vacant April 2.

The voting began at 9 am and went smoothly for three hours till 12 noon, when a heated exchange of words broke out after the election officials allotted a second ballot paper to a BJP MLA as she overwrote on the ballot paper initially allotted to her.

The exchange of words broke out between the party agents of the BJP, BJD and Congress. The opposition agents opposed the allotment of the second ballot paper, calling it “illegal” and against the rules.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik said, “The lady MLA from Brahmagiri made a clear mistake while voting. However, the officers present in the voting room, who are in charge, have illegally accepted her vote and issued a second ballot paper. This is completely against democratic norms and a violation of election rules. We strongly object to this. Some of our members have raised the issue, but they are not listening, thereby destroying the democratic election process.”

A BJD MLA, Naba Kishor Mallick was allegedly attacked and heckled by outsiders when he went to cast his vote for the RS polls. “An assault on an elected representative is an assault on the democratic values. We demand strict and immediate action against those responsible and urge the authorities to ensure the safety, dignity, and security of all elected members,” the BJD said in a statement.

As the voting commenced at 9 am, Health and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling was first to cast his ballot, followed by Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, who returned to Odisha after a treatment in Delhi.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik cast his vote while several MLAs exercised their franchise.

At least five MLAs – three from Congress and two from BJD reportedly voted in favour of ruling BJP-backed Independent candidate Dilip Ray.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das told reporters that three of its MLAs – Ramesh Jena, Dasarathi Gomango and Sofia Firdous – have “voted in favour of the BJP”.

BJD’s Banki MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy also announced that he voted in favour of the BJP-backed Independent candidate.

Another BJD MLA Souvic Biswal’s wife Dr Ananya Priyadarshini claimed that her husband voted in favour of Ray.

Both the BJD president and OPCC chief were surprised when their MLAs came out openly in support of the BJP-backed Ray. “The party will certainly take action against the erring members who jumped party discipline,” Das said.

Patnaik said, “I have spoken that the BJP and its allies would indulge in ‘horse trading’. Those opposition members who voted in favour of the BJP have criminal records and were sent to jail.”

The voting was held as five candidates fought for four seats to be vacant from Odisha April 2, 2026. Two candidates of the BJP are its state unit president Manmohan Samal, and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar. Former Union minister Dilip Ray is contesting as an Independent and has the support of the saffron party.

The BJD nominees are party leader Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota, whom the Congress and the CPI(M) are supporting.

CPI(M) MLA Laxman Munda said he has cast his vote in favour of Hota.

In the 147-member Odisha assembly, the BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents, while the BJD has 48 members after the suspension of two of its legislators January 15. The Congress has 14 MLAs and one member of CPI(M).

According to the Rajya Sabha arithmetic in Odisha, one candidate requires 30 first preference votes to win a seat. As the BJP has the support of 82 members, it will have 22 surplus votes after electing its two candidates. Similarly, the BJD will have 18 surplus votes after electing its one candidate.

The election is being held as the tenures of four members – Niranjan Bishi and Munna Khan (BJD), and Sujeet Kumar and Mamata Mohanta (BJP) – expire April 2.