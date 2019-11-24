St Simons Island: Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri sunk four birdies on his second nine to card a four-under 66 that pushed him to Tied 39th after the third round at the RSM Classic, here.

Lahiri, who made the cut on the line, though, was a long way behind the leaders.

Lahiri, who birdied once and bogeyed once in his first nine had four birdies on second, fourth, sixth and eighth holes.

Meanwhile, Brendon Todd, winner in his last two starts, gave himself a chance to join Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson in an elite group to have won three times in a row on the PGA Tour.

With six birdies on the front side of the Seaside Course, he shot an 8-under 62 to tie the 54-hole tournament record and build a two-shot lead.

Not since Dustin Johnson in 2017 has anyone won three straight starts on the PGA TOUR. Not since Tiger Woods in 2006 has anyone won three straight tournaments on the PGA TOUR schedule.

Todd was at 18-under 194, who shots ahead of Webb Simpson (63) and Sebastian Munoz (66), who already has won this season at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Tyler Duncan, who started with a two-shot lead, made 18 pars for a 70 and was four shots behind.

PTI