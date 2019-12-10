Baliguda: An RTI activist was shot dead at Patrasahi under Baliguda police limits in Kandhamal district Tuesday.

The deceased RTI activist was identified as Abhimanyu Panda. Past enmity is suspected to be the cause behind the murder.

Panda was standing near his house in the morning. From nowhere, two bike-borne miscreants stopped near him and before he could guess their motive they opened fire at him. He sustained bullet injuries to his chest.

Family members and neighbours rushed him to Baliguda government hospital where the doctor declared him “brought dead”.

While the police have started investigating into the case from various angels, they say past enmity angel cannot be ruled out.

While this broad day light murder has sent a shock wave through the village, police have launched a manhunt to arrest the culprits, it was learnt.

