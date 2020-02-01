Kendrapara: Police recovered the body of an RTI activist from the roadside near Sinikata area of Beruan village under Marshaghai police limits in Kendrapara district Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 35 years old Ranjan Kumar Das, a local resident.

Sources said, some villagers first spotted the body lying by the village road in the morning and immediately informed the police. On reaching the spot, Marshaghai police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The cops also seized the deceased’s motorcycle from the spot, lying close to the body.

Fellow villagers staged a demonstration demanding a fair probe and early arrest of the culprit.

It is being suspected that Ranjan might have been killed over past political enmity. Given Ranjan’s past work in exposing irregularities in the execution of government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, some people could have murdered him, said a local on conditions of anonymity.

PNN