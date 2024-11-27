Chhatrapur: Golanthara Police arrested Tuesday an additional RTO, a junior MVI of Ganjam Regional Transport Office, and three youths for extorting money from truck drivers near Girisola checkpost on National Highway-16 in Ganjam District.

Police said the transport officials in association with these youths were stopping various types of goods vehicles including trucks on the pretense of checking the load amount. Then terming the vehicles ‘overloaded’, they were extorting money from the drivers.

Police informed that this illegal extortion had been continuing for some time now and they had received a number of complaints. The menace was taking place between the stretch from Girisola to Surla road.

Acting on a tip-off, police rushed to an area Tuesday where the youths and officials were extracting money. They caught the five red-handed. At first, they were detained and later arrested.

Police have registered a case to investigate the whole matter.

PNN