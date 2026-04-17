Bhubaneswar: Mohammedan Sporting Club earned their first point in the Indian Super League with a gritty 1-1 draw against Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar Friday.

Suhair VP gave Odisha the lead just before half-time, but Adison Singh’s close-range finish early in the second half ensured the points were shared.

Mohammedan remain at the bottom of the table with one point from eight games, while Odisha FC move to 12th with six points from seven outings.

The deadlock was broken five minutes before the break through a swift counter-attacking move.

Isak initiated the move from deep before linking up with midfielder Lalrinfela, whose through ball released Suhair VP down the left. The forward surged into the box and unleashed a powerful left-footed strike past Padam Chettri to give Odisha a 1-0 lead.

The visitors’ persistence paid off in the 56th minute when Hira Mondal made an overlapping run down the right and delivered a low cross into the box, where Adison arrived at the perfect moment to guide the ball into the top corner, levelling the scores at 1-1.

PTI