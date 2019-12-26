BHUBANESWAR: In a another shot in the arm for the capital city’s culture and heritage, Lingraj Temple and Rukuna Rath have been shortlisted for the proposed tableau representing Odisha in the 71st Republic Day parade at Janpath.

The tableau, which will replicate the art and architecture of Lingraj Temple and Rukuna Rath, have been shortlisted among the proposed tableaux of 16 states and union territories by the central government. Renowned artist Gajendra Sahoo is to design it.

“The activities for the fabrication of the tableau should commence by Dec 26 in the Republic Day Camp at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi. The ‘platform structure’ is proposed to be completed by Dec 31 while the ‘Super Structure’ shall be over by Jan 6 2020,” the Odisha government said.

Sources say that the tableau is expected to be fabricated in time so that it becomes operational by Jan 19th as a full rehearsal of the parade is going to be held on Jan 23.