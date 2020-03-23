Mumbai: Covid-19 heavily battered the Indian rupee Monday as it weakened to an intra-day low of over 76 to a dollar. Accordingly, this is the record low mark for the rupee. The previous level was 74.48 per greenback which was reached during late 2018.

Till now rupee weakened to 76.08 to a greenback at around 3.40 p.m. from its previous close of 75.20.

According to Sajal Gupta, Head Forex and Rates, Edelweiss Securities: “Markets are expecting some strong policy measures as has been done globally to improve sentiments and provide support to markets.”

The rupee movement comes a day after central and state governments announced wide ranging measures including lockdowns and suspension of some public transport to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Many manufacturing companies have suspended operations.