Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 82.90 (provisional) against the US dollar Thursday, after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates and maintained a hawkish stance.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.87 and witnessed a high of 82.74 and a low of 82.92.

It finally settled at 82.90 against the American currency, registering a fall of 10 paise over its last close of 82.80.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 1.39 per cent to 112.89.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 1.16 per cent to USD 95.04 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 69.68 points or 0.11 per cent to end at 60,836.41, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 30.15 points or 0.17 per cent to 18,052.70.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,436.30 crore Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank’s rate setting panel Thursday met to finalise a report for the government on why it failed to keep retail inflation below the target of 6 per cent for three consecutive quarters since January this year.