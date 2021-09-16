Mumbai: The rupee slipped 2 paise to close at 73.52 (provisional) against the US currency Thursday, tracking the strengthening of the greenback in the overseas markets.

Forex traders said a bullish trend in the domestic equities and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the local unit, while firm crude oil prices restricted the gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic currency opened flat at 73.51, witnessed an intra-day high of 73.34 and a low of 73.52 against the American currency during day trade.

The local unit finally settled for the day at 73.52, down 2 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 73.50 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 92.77.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark fell 0.07 per cent to USD 75.41 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent higher and touched life-time high of 59,141.16, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent to record 17,629.50.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 232.84 crore, as per exchange data.