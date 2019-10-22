Bhubaneswar: By-election for the posts of four Zilla Parishad members, 17 sarpanchs, 21 samiti members and 303 ward members lying vacant in 27 districts of the state will be held November 27.

The ZP zones included 19-Chhatrapur of Ganjam, 8 Danagadi of Jajpur, 15 Patangi and 10-Dasmantapur of Koraput district. Official sources here said the State Election Commission would issue a notification in this regard October 29. The candidates can file their nominations between October 31 and November 2 while scrutiny will be made November 4.

The final list of candidates would be published November 5 and the candidates can withdraw their nominations till November 7.

The election will be held November 27 and the results would be declared November 28 next.

The model code of conduct will come into force in wards, gram panchayats and ZP zones where election will be held from October 21 to November 28.