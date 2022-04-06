Banki: Following a directive from the Lokayukta, the Vigilance department has started investigations into alleged irregularities in MGNREGS and RURBAN projects at Dulanapur panchayat under Damapada block in Cuttack district.

Locals had alleged large-scale irregularities in a number of projects being executed in the panchayat.

A team of Vigilance officials led by Rabikant Suna and a senior engineer looked into works of 11 projects including Arpur playground and Hamera pond excavation.

Local resident Dasarathi Pratihari and Congress activists of Damapada block have sent a memorandum to the secretary of the Panchayati Raj department regarding the corruption in the projects.

Acting on the complaints, a team of officials led by a deputy secretary of the Panchayati Raj department had inspected several projects in November, 2021. However, no action was taken, locals alleged.

Upset over delay in action against the guilty, Pratihari moved the Lokayukta in this regard.

