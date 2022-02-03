Kendrapara: Kendrapara administration informed Odisha State Election Commission (SEC) Wednesday afternoon that 1,575 booths out of total 3,698 booths in the district were identified ‘sensitive’ and the percentage stands at around 43, a letter to the SEC stated.

According to an official source, Rajkanika block has the maximum number of 484 booths for upcoming three-tier rural polls, of which as many as 96 are sensitive. It was followed by Mahakalpada block with 474 booths, of which 260 have been identified to be sensitive.

Similarly, Kendrapara block has a total of 412 booths and 71 have been identified as sensitive, Derabisi block has total 390 booths and 191 are sensitive, Aul block has 490 booths and 194 are sensitive, Marshaghai has 366 booths and 161 are sensitive, Pattamundai has 422 booths and 165 are sensitive, Rajnagar has 363 booths and 201 are sensitive and Garadpur has 280 booths and 236 are sensitive, the district panchayat officer (DPO) Santosh Kumar Sahu informed.

“In present times, political crimes have been posing serious threats to healthy democratic governance. Especially, the political parties and candidates should abstain from adopting such undemocratic and inhuman ways during elections for gaining power. Political crimes are being conducted ahead of three-tier rural polls,” voters namely Sunil Kumar Gantayat and Harekrushna Patra from Mahakalpada block and Niranjan Parida from Kendrapara block in this district stated.

A case was recently registered in the local police station over house of a sarpanch candidate being set ablaze under Aul block. Likewise, four more cases were registered pertaining to political crime in Garadpur, Mahakalpada and Marshaghai blocks few days ago, they added.

Political crimes are on the rise in all others except Kendrapara and Pattamundai blocks. Voters face several local problems related to drinking water, rural road connectivity, partiality in ration card distribution and awaas house including embezzlement of the monthly allowances meant for old-age, widow and physically disabled beneficiaries in Kendrapara, echoing the view many locals said.

Such precarious conditions trigger dissident partisan candidates and often induce political crimes. Kharasrota riverwater row has been the main cause of difference in Aul and Rajkanika blocks. Moreover, the issue of infiltration in Mahakalpada block has made it vulnerable to political crimes, the local voters expressed.

Besides, local issues are not being sorted out for years, they said.

On being contacted, Kendrapara Collector Amrit Ruturaj said, “District administration has taken up a number of preventive steps following the identification of sensitive booths. I have ordered to install CCTV cameras in such booths, intensify deployment of force and to form mobile squads. Each squad will be provided with a four-wheeler and a motorcycle. CUG numbers will be given and WhatsApp groups will be formed for better and faster communication.”

However, the administration seeks public cooperation in this regard. In case any such incident of political crime is noticed anywhere by the residents, they should intimate about it to the local police for immediate action to be taken, the Collector informed.

PNN