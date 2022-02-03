Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are very likely to witness light to moderate rain or thundershower February 3 and 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar forecasted in its mid-day bulletin Thursday.

An upper air trough runs from cyclonic circulation over northwest Rajasthan to west Jharkhand at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

“Dry weather prevailed over the districts of Odisha. Shallow to moderate fog occurred at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha and Angul, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri of Interior Odisha with dense fog occurred at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Jajpur and Gopalpur of Coastal Odisha,” the IMD said.

Minimum (night) temperatures observed marked rise at one or two places over North Odisha, appreciable rise at many places over North Coastal Odisha, at one or two places over Interior Odisha and no major change at elsewhere over Odisha. The minimum temperatures were below normal at a few places over North Interior Odisha, appreciably above normal at one or two places over North Coastal Odisha, above normal at a few places over Coastal Odisha and normal at elsewhere over Odisha, the IMD bulletin mentioned.

The highest maximum (day) temperature of 32.0oC was recorded at Titilagarh of Bolangir and the lowest minimum temperature of 10.7oC was recorded at Phulbani in the plains of Odisha.

Weather forecast and warning for next five days:

Thursday (valid upto 0830 hrs IST of 04.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Interior Odisha, at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha Nuapada, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Boudh and dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri and Khurda.

Yellow Warning (Be prepared)

Thundestorm with lighting is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

Friday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 04.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 05.02.2022)

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.

Yellow Warning (Be prepared)

Thundestorm with lighting is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Odisha, Khurda, Puri, and hailstorm very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore.

Saturday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 05.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 06.02.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 06.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2022)

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 07.02.2022 up to 0830 hrs IST of 08.02.2022)

Dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No major change in the minimum (night) temperature during next two days and gradually fall by 3oC to 4oC thereafter over the districts of Odisha.

PNN