Dhenkanal: A samiti member contestant for the zone-1 of Nuagaon panchayat under Hindol block in Dhenkanal has gone missing since Tuesday. His family alleged Thursday that he has been abducted.

A source said that the missing youth has been identified as Subrat Kumar Behera of Nuagaon village under Kantabania police limits.

According to Subrat’s family, the youth had gone out of the house to get his pushing cards printed for use in electioneering to an unit near Jhadabandha locality beside NH-57 under Balimi police limits.

As Subrat did not return home for quite a long time, the worried family members launched frantic search at all possible locations to trace him out. Later, the youth’s family members tried to contact him on his mobile phone and found it switched off. They lodged an FIR with the Kantabania police in this connection, a relation of Subrat stated.

Acting on the lodged FIR, a joint team of Kantabania and Hindol police initiated a probe and subsequently traced out the youth’s motorcycle and a pair of chappal on the roadside near Jhadabandha area.

“Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police (SP) Loganayagi Divya V and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) are monitoring the probe and a sniffer dog squad has been engaged,” a senior official informed.

In another incident Thursday, a Maoist posters have appeared in the Swabhiman Anchal under Chitrakonda block of Malkangiri district warning partisan, non-partisan candidates and villagers of the region to keep themselves away from upcoming three-tier rural polls.

Posters put up by the outlawed CPI (Maoist) Visakha-East Division Committee threatened all candidates to withdraw their nominations. The ultras warned that in case the candidates fail to do so, they will be punished publicly in a praja court. The posters were found in Jantapai, Jodamba and Jantria areas of the district, a source said.

PNN