Sanakhemundi: Erstwhile three-time legislator of Mohana Assembly constituency and Sanakhemundi royal family chief Uday Narayan Dev passed away Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the Capital City. He was 87.

The elderly man Dev had developed old-age related complications since the last few days. He did not respond to medical treatments earlier in the evening and breathed his last at around 11.00pm.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the sad demise of Raja Saheb and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family.

A source said that the royal family chief was born on 20th October 1935. He was actively involved in social activities from his young age. He was elected as Mohana MLA for three consecutive times in 1974, 1977 and 1980. In addition to politics, he was interested in painting, writing and study of wildlife and nature. He has been recognised as a renowned ornithologist who had recently released his most exhaustive work on birds ‘Bihanga Samhita’ – a book covering over 2,085 birds. His book was released by Governor Ganeshi Lal January 21.

Dev organised a number of awareness programmes based on love and care of the winged animals. He had built a bird museum in Chilika to train youths in ornithology as part of his ‘Project Bihanga’.

Dev has been honoured with the Biju Patnaik Award for Wildlife Conservation for his contribution to bird research and conservation. He was also conferred with Doctor of Science degree by OUAT.​

PNN