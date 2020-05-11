Moscow: Russia has accused the US of distorting the history of the World War II and downplaying the Soviet Union’s role in defeating the Nazi Germany, the Foreign Ministry here said.

“We are extremely indignant at the attempt to distort the results of the defeat of Nazism and the decisive contribution of our country,” the Ministry said Sunday in a statement.

The Ministry said it could not ignore the comment posted by the White House on social media, which only mentioned the US and Britain as victors over the Nazis, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The US officials have neither the courage nor the will to pay homage to the undeniable role and the huge death toll suffered by the Red Army and the Soviet people in the name of all humanity,” the statement said.

“Unfortunately, such an attitude is clearly discordant with the statement adopted on April 25 by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the meeting between Soviet and US soldiers at the Elbe River,” it added.

Moscow is seeking to hold “a serious conversation” on the matter with US officials, according to the Ministry.

Russia on Saturday celebrated the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War amid restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Large-scale celebrations have been postponed to a later date, however, many of them will be held online, so Russians will be able commemorate the day without leaving their homes, reports TASS news agency.

The traditional Victory Day parade this year was supposed to be larger than usual in honour of the anniversary, but due to security reasons it was postponed to a later date after restrictions were lifted.

IANS