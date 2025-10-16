New Delhi: Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov stated Thursday that Russia’s energy cooperation with India is based on India’s national interest, adding that Russian crude oil remains the most cost-effective option on the global market.

Alipov’s remarks came hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that New Delhi will stop procuring Russian crude oil.

“Russian energy remains the most cost-effective option on the global market, and Russia has consistently honoured its commitments while showing flexibility in developing alternative logistics and payment systems in the face of attempts to disrupt this cooperation,” he said.

In his address at an event, Alipov also said that Russian crude oil accounts for around one-third of India’s total hydrocarbon imports.

The Russian ambassador also described Russia as India’s “most reliable energy partner” and said there is scope for enhancing the overall ties, including in areas of defence, trade, connectivity and technology.

Alipov said that the India-Russia strategic partnership is a “stabilising force” in global affairs and a powerful driver of economic growth”.

“This kind of relationship is in increasing demand worldwide as we collectively navigate an era of unprecedented geopolitical turbulence,” he said.

“The attempts by the so-called Global North to impose neo-colonial unilateral approaches, including legal sanctions and tariffs, and to provoke conflicts and trade wars in order to retain dominance only highlight its reluctance to accept the emergence of a multipolar world,” he said.

Later, Alipov, while responding to a question on Trump’s remarks and if India will continue to procure Russian crude oil, said: “this is a question for the Indian government (to answer).”

The Indian government is dealing with the matter, having in mind the national interests of this country in the first place, he said.

“Our cooperation in the energy sector is very much in tune of those interests,” he said.

Alipov said Russia has consolidated its position as India’s most reliable energy partner and remains the only foreign country to have practically implemented several nuclear power projects with India.

In response to the US president’s comments, India said it is “broad-basing and diversifying” its sourcing of energy to meet market conditions.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to Trump’s remarks, said it has been New Delhi’s consistent priority to safeguard the interests of the Indian consumer in a volatile energy scenario.

“Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy,” Jaiswal said.

“This includes broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions,” he added.

India’s continuing purchase of petroleum products from Russia, notwithstanding Western sanctions has become a major issue that resulted in a severe downturn in ties between New Delhi and Washington.

In Washington, Trump told reporters that,” he [Modi] assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big stop.”

Alipov also highlighted India-Russia defence ties and said about 70 per cent of India’s military equipment is of Russian origin, adding their effectiveness was demonstrated during Operation Sindoor.

“For more than six decades, interrupted cooperation in defence has served as the backbone of India’s armed forces. This cooperation long ago moved beyond the traditional buyer-seller model to joint production and full technology sharing arrangements,” he said.

“Approximately 70 per cent of India’s military equipment is of Russian origin, a testament to its effectiveness as demonstrated by Operation Sindoor.”

“Our shared achievements, including the joint production of BrahMos supersonic, soon to be hypersonic, cruise missiles, Su-30MKI jets, T-90 main battle tanks, AK-203 rifles, and naval frigates,” he added.

Alipov said Russia has offered the production of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jets in India as well.

“Building on this legacy, we can move confidently toward local production of the Su-57 5th generation fighters, supporting India’s AMCA (Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft) programme. Discussions are also underway on drones, anti-drone systems, advanced radar, and other force multipliers,” he said.