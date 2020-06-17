Moscow: Russia said Wednesday it is concerned over the fierce clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in eastern Ladakh. However, it believes that both of its close allies can resolve the conflict themselves. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed Monday night in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

“Certainly, we are watching with great attention what is happening on the Chinese-Indian border. We believe that this is a very alarming report,” Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

“But we consider that the two countries are capable of taking necessary steps to prevent such situations in the future. The two countries should ensure there is predictability and stability in the region. This should be a safe region for nations, first of all, China and India,” Russian news agency ‘Tass’ quoted Peskov as saying.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasised that China and India are Russia’s close partners and allies. He asserted Russia ‘they have very close and mutually beneficial relations (with Russia) built on mutual respect’.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia welcomed contacts between the two nations to de-escalate the situation.

The Indian Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement, they revised the figure to 20. They said 17 others ‘were critically injured in the line of duty. They were exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location and succumbed to their injuries’.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry officials were silent on the casualties suffered by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) troops.

According to a report in the ‘US News’, at least 35 Chinese troops including one senior official died in the violent clash.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the two leaders agreed to ‘cool down’ tensions.