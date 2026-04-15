Beijing: Russia’s top diplomat Wednesday reiterated that Moscow was ready to play a role in solving the problem of enriched uranium in Iran.

This role can take on many forms, including reprocessing highly enriched uranium into fuel-grade uranium, transferring a certain amount to Russia for storage. Anything that is acceptable to Iran without, I repeat, violating its inalienable right, like the right of any other state, to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, Lavrov told reporters in Beijing, where he is on a two-day visit.

Russia was part of the 2015 deal between Iran and six nuclear powers offering sanctions relief for Tehran in exchange for curbing its atomic programme and opening it to broader international scrutiny. As part of the deal, Moscow removed large amounts of enriched uranium from Iran.

The Kremlin offered political support to Iran when the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement during Trump’s first term.