Moscow: Russia has reported a new daily record of 7,933 confirmed coronavirus cases in just 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 114,431, the country’s COVID-19 response centre said Friday.

The death toll from the pandemic increased by 96 to 1,169, while 13,220 people have recovered, including 1,601 over the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency quoted the centre as saying.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, confirmed 3,561 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 57,300. Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement on Friday that 211,191 people were under medical observation as of Thursday.

On Tuesday, President Vladimir Putin extended national paid leave and self-isolation measures to May 11, and has ordered the government to prepare for the gradual lifting of restrictions from May 12.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating. Putin has ordered First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov to temporarily perform Mishustin’s duties in his absence.

“The easing of the restrictions introduced in Russia due to the spread of the coronavirus will begin with short walks of two or three people, with morning runs that will be allowed, physical education and sports on the street, walks with children, but, of course, in limited groups of people with observance of social distance,” Anna Popova, head of national well-being agency Rospotrebnadzor, told TASS news agency Friday.

Self-isolation measures may be eased if the number of infections decreases, Popova said, adding that there are sufficient beds and equipment available to perform detection tests.