‘Saaho’ actress Evelyn Sharma is giving everyone vacation goals with her stunning photographs from around the world.

Evelyn who was spotted chilling on the beach in Sydney, Australia, wrote, “Hey guys! Last days for me soaking up the Sydney autumn sun before I’m heading back to Mumbai ☀️🍂”

The 33-year-old started off as a model before making her acting debut in the American movie ‘Turn Left’. She made her first appearance in the Hindi film industry with the film ‘Sydney With Love’. She became popular after featuring in the Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’.

Evelyn who holds German citizenship, enjoys a strong following on social media and continues to tease her fans with bold photo-ops.

The model-turned –actress will be seen in ‘Saaho’ that also features superstars like Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Arun Vijay.

“Speechless and humbled… This is the best life I could be living and I’m deeply grateful for it. I dreamt of doing an action role and now I couldn’t be more excited to join this mega film #Saaho! Thk you #Sujeeth #Prabhas and team for making me a part of your journey!” Evelyn wrote on getting an opportunity in the film.

Check out some of her best photos:

PNN