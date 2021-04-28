Chitrada: Sabai grass, which is cultivated in many pockets of tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, has turned out to be a money spinner for scores of women in Morada block.

They make various household, handicraft and decorative items from sabai grass. On selling these items, they are earning in thousands.

Women of Haduapani village under this block have scripted success stories in self-sufficiency centering on sabai grass by dint of their effort and determination.

Notably, sabai grass is a natural fibre. It is grown abundantly in the hilly areas such as Jadunathpur, Kamalashol, Purnachandrapur, Beladunguri and Astajharan in tribaldominated Badasahi and other blocks.

According to reports, 35 women from nine self-help groups had taken seven-month training on making household, handicraft and decorative items.

They use sabai grass, date stems and threads to make about 25 different items, including flower baskets, bags, dust bins, fruit baskets, pachhia (a kind of sieve) and other household items.

Now, their business has started given them financial benefits as these items have high demand in the market. Sale of these items is going up.

“On an average, each woman engaged in this work earns Rs 3000 a month. Women are becoming self-sufficient and supplement their family incomes,” says Dhanabati Dhal.

“Our family members extend a helping hand in our work. If our group is registered, we will carry forward our income-generating activities,” said Lili Nayak.

“The items that we make have high demand in the market. It has potential for good incomes, observed Sanjukta Raj.

BPM of Odisha Livelihood Mission, Himansu Bhusan Sahu said that he is aware of the group and advised Minati Das of Chadeigaon about the benefits of registration.

If these women approach the authorities in 2021-22, their group will be formed and registered, he added. Besides, there are many other groups who are making a living from sabai grass items in Udala, Betanoti, Kuliana, and Shuliapada blocks.

