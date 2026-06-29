The inflationary squeeze is no longer confined to household budgets. It is spreading across the entire consumer economy. As food, transport and healthcare costs continue to rise, Indian families are being forced to rethink even routine purchases. Branded detergents, shampoos, soaps and grooming products are no longer automatic additions to the shopping basket. Instead, consumers are increasingly opting for smaller packs, switching to cheaper brands, delaying purchases or waiting for discounts. Inflation is changing not only what Indians buy, but also how they buy.

This calls for an immediate cut in domestic petrol prices, stoppage of the disastrous ethanol experiment, and passing on the benefit of the fall in crude prices from a high of $126.40 in January to $72 barrel in June to consumers.

Inflation shift is now visible in the country’s largest consumer goods companies. On 16 June, Procter & Gamble (P&G) India acknowledged that inflation is making consumers more discerning, including households that can still afford branded products. The company’s assessment comes as retail inflation rose from 3.48% in April to 3.93% in May, driven primarily by food inflation rising to 4.20%, along with medical and transport costs.

More than 20 leading Indian companies in FMCG, manufacturing, transport and logistics sectors have seen their margins erode in the past few months as wholesale inflation, soaring crude oil prices and a weakening rupee pushed up operating costs.

The stocks are in tizzy. Between March 1 and June 25, 2026, the NIFTY 50 gained a nominal 0.15%, but inflation and the rupee’s depreciation turned those gains into losses in real terms. Foreign Portfolio Investor (FPI) outflows from Indian equities have reached an unprecedented scale, with cumulative net sales exceeding Rs 2.25 lakh crore over the year.

Companies are facing their own cost squeeze. Higher crude oil prices, now nullifying, have sharply increased the cost of plastic packaging, freight and manufacturing inputs. P&G says its plastic costs have risen by nearly 50%, reflecting how energy prices ripple through the entire FMCG supply chain. While firms can attempt to protect sales through refill packs, promotional offers and smaller pack sizes, widespread price cuts are difficult when input costs remain elevated.

The result is a difficult balancing act. Consumers are trying to stretch every rupee without compromising essential needs, while companies are struggling to preserve volumes and profit margins without alienating increasingly price-sensitive customers. If inflation persists, the battle will not simply be over market share. It will be over purchasing power itself, as households and businesses alike adapt to a more expensive economic reality.

High food inflation means a larger share of household income is diverted to the kitchen table, forcing families to compromise on branded goods, grooming, or personal care products in favour of cheaper unbranded alternatives. NITI Aayog highlights that sustained economic growth and evolving consumption patterns require careful monitoring of price stability to protect consumers’ real purchasing power.

An RBI report flagged high employee attrition of 25% in private banks posing operational risk. Employee attrition rates are high across select private sector banks and small finance banks (SFBs), the report said. Attrition or reduction in employees has been continuous. Indian companies hit by inflation span multiple sectors, with consumer goods (FMCG), auto, and manufacturing taking the hardest hits due to elevated crude, packaging, and logistics costs. These cost-push pressures have triggered price hikes and “shrinkflation” to protect margins.

India’s education sector faces a twin attrition crisis: chronic faculty vacancies in public institutions and high teacher attrition in private schools, driven by burnout, excessive workloads and inadequate support. Nearly 982,662 teaching posts remain vacant out of 6.9 million sanctioned positions, while central universities face faculty shortages of 56% at the professor level and 38% among associate professors. In some private schools, teacher attrition has reached 34% as administrative burdens mount. The problem is compounded by a decline in non-teaching support staff, further increasing workload on low-paid faculty.

Between 2021 and 2026, India’s labour market underwent a profound shift. More than 100,000 domestic jobs disappeared from traditional IT and technology firms, while the unsecured low-pay gig economy grew 55% to nearly 12 million workers.

As secure employment gives way to lower-paid, precarious work, household purchasing power erodes, weakening consumer demand and corporate revenues. The challenge is no longer just creating jobs—it is creating quality jobs capable of sustaining long-term economic growth.

INFA