Kolkata: Legendary Sachin Tendulkar along with the chess wizard Viswanathan Anand and tennis ace Sania Mirza are likely to grace India’s first ever day/night (D/N) Test against Bangladesh here at Eden Gardens to be played November 22-26. It should be stated here that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already given her consent to the BCCI and will be attending the first day’s proceedings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been sent an invite to be a part of the historic event.

“Day/Night Test was one of my dreams. We want to make it a spectacle for everyone. We will make it a fantastic event. Work is on and in three or four days’ time, I will be able to give you a concrete picture of what all is happening. It will be a huge event,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens, here Thursday

“I’m trying to get hold of Sachin. We will felicitate Olympic medalists MC Mary Kom, PV Sindhu for their achievements. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is coming. A request has been sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. Invitations have also been sent to Didi (Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) and the Honourable Governor (Jagdeep Dhankar).

“We will felicitate the players of the first Test when India played Bangladesh. We want to make sure that everybody is available,” Ganguly added.

Later CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya said five-time chess World Champion Anand is expected alongside Sania Mirza.

“Anand would be in Kolkata for a Grand Chess Tour event around the same time, so we have invited him too. He is most likely to grace the Test. We have also invited Sania Mirza,” Avishek Dalmiya informed.

Revealing further plans, the CAB secretary said they are planning a charity match for HIV-positive children during the 40-minute supper break on first day.

The first day of the match could see a helicopter revolving around the Eden Gardens from which a skydiver will fly on to the ground with the trophy in his hand. Pink colours might also be showered from the sky.

The CAB also plans to give a pink hue to the tickets for India’s first ever D/N Test.

Meanwhile, Sourav Ganguly also informed that the BCCI AGM will be held in third week of November. The final date is yet to be confirmed, but it will be in the third week of December,” Ganguly stated.

