Mumbai: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar’s little daughter Sara Tendulkar is all grown up now and is simply ruling the internet with her Instagram pictures. Sara, who just graduated from a London college, studied medicine from the university.

With more than 604k followers on Instagram, Sara is grabbing all limelight with her stunning public appearances. Sara, who was a student of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, is making new waves on social media.

She has been winning hearts with her simplicity and charming personality. Earlier, speculations were rife about Sara Tendulkar entering Bollywood industry.

Denying all such rumours, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote, “My daughter Sara is enjoying her academic pursuits. Annoyed at all the baseless speculation about her joining films.”

Sara Tendulkar was in news when she was stalked by a man from Bengal. Reportedly, Debkumar Maity bombarded Sara with phone calls and passed lewd comments. Later, stalker Debkumar Maity got arrested.

Talking about her alluring pictures, popular celebrity kid Sara Tendulkar is a budding fashionista and keeps inspiring fans with her great sense of style. She loves to read and is fond of listening to music.