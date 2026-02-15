By Bhaskar Nath Biswal

Temples have long served as the heart of Indian social and spiritual life, offering a sanctuary of peace and a conduit for divine communion. Millions flock to these sacred places seeking solace, guidance and a sense of belonging. Yet, paradoxically, these centers of spiritual purity have inadvertently become significant contributors to environmental pollution. The massive influx of devotees brings with it a logistical nightmare of waste management. From the plastic bags used for ‘Prasad’ to the non-biodegradable cutlery used in community kitchens, the sheer volume of single-use materials discarded within and around temple premises often contradicts the very sanctity these institutions represent. The serene atmosphere is frequently marred by the sight of overflowing bins and plastic-choked water bodies, creating a stark disconnect between the holiness of the ritual and the unholiness of its physical aftermath.

Despite this challenge, temples hold a unique and powerful position in the social hierarchy that makes them ideal catalysts for environmental change. They are not just places of worship but influential community hubs that command immense respect and authority. When a religious institution speaks, people listen with a depth of devotion that no government mandate can replicate. By adopting sustainable practices, temples can transform from being creators of waste into powerful role models for eco-friendly living. They have the potential to lead by example, proving that spirituality and environmental stewardship are two sides of the same coin. A temple that embraces a ‘zero-waste’ philosophy sends a resounding message to its devotees: that honoring the Creator is impossible without honoring the Creation.

The Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has recognized this potential with its recent, comprehensive public notice aimed at eliminating single-use plastics from temple premises. This notification is a landmark step towards maintaining temple sanctity while addressing the scourge of plastic waste. The guidelines are specific and actionable, targeting devotees, vendors and administrators alike. Devotees are encouraged to return to traditional, sustainable alternatives like bamboo baskets and ‘patra danas’ (leaf plates) for their offerings. Vendors are instructed to abandon plastic cutlery and carry bags of less than 120 microns in favor of compostable and biodegradable materials such as wood, paper and metal. Crucially, the burden of implementation is shared by temple administrations, who are tasked with providing separate color-coded bins for dry and wet waste and ensuring that ‘bisarjan’ or the disposal of offerings occurs in barricaded areas of ponds to facilitate easy cleanup.

However, the path from policy to practice is often fraught with hurdles. The primary challenge in implementing these guidelines lies in the deeply ingrained habits of both the vendors and the visiting public. Furthermore, the sheer scale of operations in major temples makes monitoring and enforcement a Herculean task. Convincing the managing committees of these temples is the linchpin of this entire initiative. These committees must be engaged not through the cold language of environmental regulation, but through the warm lens of spiritual duty and heritage preservation. They must be convinced that the accumulation of plastic waste is a form of ‘ashuddhi’ or impurity that diminishes the spiritual vibration of the temple. By showcasing successful models where temples have significantly reduced their carbon footprint while enhancing the devotee experience, the PCB can provide a roadmap for others to follow. Financial incentives, recognition for ‘Green Temples,’ and technical support for waste processing can further ease this transition.

In conclusion, the notification by the OSPCB is a visionary document that seeks to reclaim the ecological integrity of our sacred spaces. To ensure its success, we must move beyond mere compliance and strive for a genuine cultural shift. Temples must become the vanguards of a new environmental theology, where every ritual is performed with an awareness of its impact on the Earth. By integrating modern waste management with ancient wisdom, our places of worship can once again become beacons of purity, not just in the spiritual sense but in a very literal, physical one.

The writer is former college Principal and founder of Supporting Shoulders.