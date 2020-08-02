Bolangir:The power sector in western Odisha received a major boost after the much-awaited 220 KV line from Bolangir (Sadeipali) sub-station to PGCIL Bolangir substation was commissioned Saturday.

It is one of the major projects of the Orissa Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL).

The transmission line will enable an additional 220 KV power for western Odisha districts of Bolangir, Bargarh, Subarnapur, Boudh, Kalahandi and Nuapada, said a release from OPTCL.

These regions faced power cuts due to overloading during peak hours and now have a dedicated alternative source for steady power supply.

Apart from household consumers, these being agrarian districts, the additional line will help in improving the voltage profile of agricultural feeders and allied industry feeders. The press note added that the 220 KV circuit will be a parallel system to the existing line. Thus the load would be easily shared. Even during peak demand, both the lines can tolerate the load and help in meeting the increasing demand of the command area.

“We are also mulling further strengthening of the system in western Odisha by laying two more lines i.e. from Balangir PG to Kesinga and Sadeipali to Kesinga,” said Dr Saurabh Garg, Chairman, OPTCL.

He also thanked all the team members for delivering a high level of dedication for commissioning of this line.

The commissioning of the 220KV line had been pending due to some bottlenecks. After the government and the district administration intervened in the matter, the power line was commissioned even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

PNN