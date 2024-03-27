New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was discharged from a private hospital in New Delhi Wednesday, days after he underwent an emergency brain surgery after suffering ‘life-threatening’ bleeding in the skull, a source at the medical facility said.

According to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, the surgery was carried out March 17 to remove bleeding in his skull.

Sadhguru can be seen in a video clip coming out of the hospital as his followers greet him.

Vinit Suri, the hospital’s senior consultant neurologist who led a team of doctors that attended to Sadhguru, earlier said the spiritual leader faced a “life-threatening situation”.

The 66-year-old is the founder of the Isha Foundation. He has launched campaigns like ‘Save Soil’ and ‘Rally for Rivers’ for environment conservation.

PTI