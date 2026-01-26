Angul: Residents of Angul town outskirts have raised serious safety concerns over the movement of NALCO’s private trains through residential areas without adequate railway crossings or protective gates. Locals alleged that NALCO has opened its private railway corridor in the name of development, exposing villagers to constant danger in the absence of proper level crossings, gates and guards.

Despite repeated written complaints, residents claimed the NALCO administration has failed to address the issue. According to locals, NALCO’s private trains operate round the clock through Banda village under Banarpal block, a route that connects four to five panchayats. The absence of railway gates has forced villagers, including school and college students, to cross the tracks risking their lives.

Similar concerns have been reported from villages such as Gotamara, Balaram Prasad, Bhogabereni, Pingua, Tentoloi, Kukudanga and Gobara, where railway lines pass through populated areas without adequate safety arrangements. Residents said several accidents had occurred in the past, but no effective steps were taken.

Sanjib Pradhan of Balaram Prasad said it was unfortunate that authorities remained indifferent even after serious incidents. “How many more lives must be lost before action is taken?” he said. Pingua resident Manoranjan Sahu alleged that the failure to provide basic safety measures reflected administrative insensitivity.

Locals have warned of agitation if immediate steps, including construction of gates and deployment of guards, are not taken. Meanwhile, NALCO authorities stated that there are 26 level crossings in the peripheral areas of the smelter and power complex, with security personnel deployed at 10 crossings, while others are managed under short and long-term safety measures.